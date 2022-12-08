Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Three Palestinians killed in fierce battles with Israeli forces in Jenin

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

December 8, 2022

< 1 min read

Three Palestinian gunmen were killed in a battle with Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday, according to Palestinian and Israeli media reports.

Israeli forces came under fire after entering the city to arrest suspected terrorist Khaled a-Hija, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

In parallel, troops operating in the Jenin area detained two terror suspects, identified as Ahmad Jaradat and Daajef Bages.

Israeli forces apprehended additional suspects in widespread operations across Judea and Samaria, including in Abu Dis, Bitut, Silwad, Anata, Ein, Nabi Saleh, Bayt Rima, Mahafiaa, Jabal Shamali, Bayt Furik and the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah, according to the IDF.

In Ramallah, individuals were questioned over Wednesday’s attempted drive-by shooting on an IDF position near the Jewish community of Ofra.

On Sunday, one Palestinian was reported killed and six wounded during clashes with Israeli forces, and a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative was arrested. Israeli troops had entered Dheisha Camp in Bethlehem to arrest suspects affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist group.

The raids are part of the IDF’s ongoing “Operation Break the Wave” counter-terror operation, launched in March following a string of deadly terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

Share this article

Related articles

Morocco’s Muslim King called on Jews to pray for rain. Rain came

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israel, Germany hold strategic dialogue on Iran, potential sale of Arrow 3

JNS

JNS

Al Jazeera asks ICC to open probe into Abu Akleh killing

JNS

JNS

Palestinian gunman killed, six wounded in IDF raids; Senior Islamic Jihad figure arrested

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .