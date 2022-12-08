Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Holocaust survivor who translated during Eichmann trial dies at 94

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.

Isaiah

40:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 8, 2022

< 1 min read

Aliza Goldman, a Holocaust survivor and translator who assisted in the translation of the historic trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, died on Dec. 6 at age 94.

She did translation work on other major events, such as the trial of Nazi collaborator John Demjanjuk, the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, and the state inquiry into the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Born and raised in Serbia, she immigrated to Israel in 1950. In 1958, Goldman and her husband Yochanan founded Hever Translations — the first translation agency in Israel, which grew into the Jewish state’s leading transcription and translation company.

The Goldmans were hired by the Agranat Commission in 1973 to record and translate the investigation of failures in Israeli leadership leading up to the Yom Kippur War. Their translation agency was also chosen to accompany Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Israel in 2009, as well as the visit by then-U.S. President Barack Obama in 2013.

Aliza’s grandson Uri Goldman was quoted in Ynet recalling how the Eichmann trial was emotional for his grandmother, herself a Holocaust survivor, yet she was able to maintain her professionalism and help translate the testimony into several languages.

Share this article

Related articles

Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks

JNS

JNS

Memorabilia collector to display items from Jewish athletes during the Holocaust

JNS

JNS

Current, former US ambassadors to lead March of the Living in bipartisan statement against antisemitism

JNS

JNS

Israel condemns Tel Aviv conference equating Holocaust with ‘Nakba’

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .