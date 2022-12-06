Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Haifa university holds first interfaith conference inspired by Abraham Accords

All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.

Genesis

22:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 6, 2022

< 1 min read

The University of Haifa held its first international interfaith conference last week, hosting more than 50 religious figures and academics.

The JCM (Jews, Christians, Muslims) Conference included participants from Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, Albania, Greece, England, Ireland and Germany.

“We live in a highly religious region, where religious leaders wield tremendous influence. We hope to leverage that influence to make them a force for social change in non-religious issues that affect daily lives for all,” said Uriel Simonsohn, head of the university’s Laboratory for Religious Studies, which hosted the conference.

The conference was held in Haifa in light of the “groundbreaking” 2020 Abraham Accords, according to a university statement.

Simonsohn said he wanted to bring the “vision of peace manifested in the Abraham Accords to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At Haifa, we pride ourselves on fostering religious harmony on campus, and it is our hope that holding these kinds of discussions can be the anchor to creating a more sustainable life.”
For more than 40 years, the JCM Conference has gained a reputation across Europe for promoting dialogue, understanding and solidarity among members of the three largest monotheistic faiths.

The conference’s mission is to spotlight how religion can be a vehicle for social and civic changes. Participants specifically discussed how religion can influence issues related to social justice, environmental sustainability and gender equality.

Participants discussed launching an academic network to connect like-minded scholars from the Middle East and the Mediterranean with politicians and other influential figures in their respective countries.

Share this article

Related articles

Meet the 12 relatives volunteering to save lives in Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say

JNS

JNS

Draft Israeli coalition agreement includes dramatic changes regarding Judea and Samaria

JNS

JNS

Israel hits Hamas military post after the terrorist group fires on IAF jets

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .