Palestinian gunman killed, six wounded in IDF raids; Senior Islamic Jihad figure arrested

One Palestinian was reported killed and six wounded during clashes with Israeli forces overnight Sunday, and a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative was arrested, according to the Israeli military.

Israeli troops entered Dheisha Camp in Bethlehem to arrest suspects affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group, according to the Israel Defense Forces. During the arrests, the Israeli forces came under attack and responded with live fire. The IDF did not confirm the casualty figures reported by Palestinian Authority-run WAFA news agency, saying only that “hits had been identified.”

The raid was one of several conducted on Sunday night as part of the IDF’s ongoing “Operation Break the Wave” counterterror operation, launched in March following a string of deadly terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

In Jenin, Israeli forces arrested Yahi al-Saadi, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative and the son of Bassam al-Saadi, commander of PIJ in Judea and Samaria, whose arrest in August was one of the factors that sparked three days of fighting in Gaza between the IDF and PIJ.

During the Jenin operation, a gun battle erupted when Israeli troops came under fire from Palestinian gunmen, according to the IDF. One of the gunmen was hit, according to the Israeli military.

Additional raids were conducted in the towns of Khusan, Dir Aistia, Al Bira and the Jalazone Camp in Ramallah, as well as in Qalqilya, Ni’lin and other locations.