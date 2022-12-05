Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Ancient Roman Road discover in Galilee

You riders on tawny she-asses, You who sit on saddle rugs, And you wayfarers, declare it!

Judges

5:

10

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

December 5, 2022

< 1 min read

A group of archaeologists uncovered a section of a 1,800-year-old Roman road in Northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced Thursday. Archaeologists estimate that construction was begun during the reign of Roman Emperor Hadrian (76 CE-138 CE) but was completed by his successors. The road was renovated in the Byzantine era. 

In a statement, the IAA said the section of the road measured 26 feet wide by 82 feet long. The road is near the Bedouin village of Rumat al-Heib near Nazareth in the Lower Galilee, about 12 miles west of Tiberias. 

The road was part of a system that connected Acre, Sepphoris, and Tiberias that was paved during the second century CE. The IAA dubbed the road “the Highway 6 of the ancient world,” referencing Israel’s major north-south highway. 

The Romans conquered the Holy Land in 63 BCE and ruled for over 700 years. One of their major impacts was the construction of an extensive system of roads. During the great revolt (66-74 CE) the Romans constructed new roads to make their long supply lines more efficient. Their mobilization of the army required better roads than were constructed previously.  

During excavations in the area, pottery fragments from the Roman and Byzantine periods were found, as well as metal items and coins dating back to the Roman period, the IAA said.The ancient section of the road was discovered during work developing the Sanhedrin Trail,  a 43-mile walking path that passes between sites associated with the assembly of 71 sages of the ancient supreme court of Israel. The excavation and development work for the Sanhedrin Trail is done voluntarily, mainly by students, youths, and volunteers from all over the country, as part of a large-scale operation of the northern region of the IAA.

Share this article

Related articles

Rare DNA from Medieval Jewish cemetery in Germany sheds unprecedented light on origin of Ashkenazi Jews

Rossella Tercatin

Rossella Tercatin

3,000-year-old Canaanite scarab found by Israeli schoolchildren

Rossella Tercatin

Rossella Tercatin

Newly discovered mosaics in Galilee’s “Burnt Church” shed light on early Christianity

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Three antiquity looters caught in the Negev while searching for ‘hidden treasure’

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .