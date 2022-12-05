Rabbis, pastors and political leaders celebrate 75th anniversary of UN vote establishing Israel

Recognizing Israel’s fundamental right to its entire homeland did not lead to war but rather to historic peace agreements throughout the Middle East, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said while addressing an event to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Vote of the United Nations to establish the modern State of Israel.

“The people of Israel have always been champions of peace and of self-defense,” Pompeo said. “That’s why in the Trump administration, we embraced Israel as our closest friend and ally.”

“We recognized Israel’s fundamental right to build and be prosperous in the entire homeland of the people of the Jewish faith. This embrace did not lead to war, it led to historic peace across the region,” he added, referring to the Abraham Accords signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

The online event was organized by Well Versed, a Christian organization that describes its mission as “bringing biblical principles of governance” to government leaders, young adults, and citizens.

“A very special thing happened 75 years ago, a miracle of God,” said the founder and CEO of Well Versed Jim Garlow while introducing the evening with his wife Rev. Rosemary Schindler Garlow.

The event saw the participation of several political, cultural and religious leaders, rabbis, and pastors who offered their reflections on the meaning of the UN vote, on the spiritual connection between the Jewish people and Israel and on the status of the relations between Christians and Jews.

“It is ironic that we are here to thank the United Nations; after all, we all know the UN is laser-focused on condemning Israel and the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder of Israel365 – publisher of Israel365 News. “However, there was a brief moment 75 years ago, when God overruled the natural inclinations of those un delegates. And they agreed on an unprecedented recognition of Jewish sovereignty.”

Mike Evans, head of the Christian non-profit Friends of Zion, emphasized how the support of several Christians was instrumental to the outcome of the UN vote.

“There were a lot of friends of Zion, who impacted the decision that happened,” he remarked.

“Benjamin Netanyahu said it would have never come about without Christian Zionists,” he added, referring to Israel’s designated prime minister who has already served as the longest prime minister in office in the history of Israel. “Thank you for uniting believers to stand with the Jewish people on with the State of Israel.”

During the event, Pastor Robert Morris from Gateway Church warned against the danger of “Replacement theology” and emphasized the need for Christians to stand by Israel and the Jewish people.

“I was taught that when the Bible said Jerusalem that meant the church, and obviously, I don’t believe that at all now,” he said, sharing the strong spiritual experience he had later in life, when he felt that God addressed him to tell him to pray for Jerusalem and not for the Church.

Morris explained that in his church supporting Israel is considered a core mission, both through prayer and financially.

“We are blessed when we bless Israel,” he said.

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Knesset Members Ohad Tal and Shareen Haskel, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, Pastor Paula White, conservative radio host Danny Prager were also among those who spoke at the event.