Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israel hits Hamas military post after the terrorist group fires on IAF jets

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name.

Zechariah

14:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

December 4, 2022

< 1 min read

The Israeli military struck a Hamas military post on Saturday night after terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired on an Israeli fighter jet, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas said on Sunday morning that it had fired anti-aircraft and surface-to-air missiles at the Israeli jets conducting reprisal strikes in Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck a Hamas tunnel and one of the terrorist group’s “central” rocket manufacturing sites, in response to a rocket that was launched into Israel from Gaza. The rocket landed in an unpopulated area, causing no damage, according to the IDF.

Rocket alert sirens were, however, activated in the border kibbutzim of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, and residents reported hearing an explosion.

A month ago, a rocket fired at the Eshkol region by Gazan terrorists was intercepted by the Iron Dome, and shortly after that three additional rockets failed to cross the border, landing inside the Strip. It was the first such barrage since “Operation Breaking Dawn” on August 5-7, when Palestinian terrorists fired approximately 1,100 rockets towards the Jewish state.

Share this article

Related articles

Palestinian gunman killed, six wounded in IDF raids; Senior Islamic Jihad figure arrested

JNS

JNS

Draft Israeli coalition agreement includes dramatic changes regarding Judea and Samaria

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’

JNS

JNS

An anti-missionary rabbi is being sued by Lihi Lapid. Here’s why

Maayan Hoffman

Maayan Hoffman

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .