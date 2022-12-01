Senior Palestinian terrorists killed during clashes with IDF near Jenin

Two senior Palestinian terrorists were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, according to the IDF.

Israeli security forces came under fire during an arrest raid in the village of Wadi Burqin, according to the Israeli military. The Israeli forces returned fire, killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Muhammad Saadi and Naeem Zubeidi of the Fatah-linked Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Zubeidi is the cousin of notorious Fatah terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, currently imprisoned in Israel.

Acording to Ynet, Saadi was involved in last week’s kidnapping of the body of Israeli teenager Tiran Fero from a hospital in Jenin.

“I want to express my appreciation to the security forces. This is the way to fight terrorism; this is the way to protect the citizens of Israel. Look after yourselves,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement released Thursday morning.

Three terror suspects were arrested during the raid, including a PIJ operative named Wassam Faiz who had planned a series of severe attacks across Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF. Another of the suspects took a lead role in shooting attacks in Samaria, and was also planning further attacks, according to the military.

Separately on Wednesday night, a terrorist suspect named as ‘Aha Aa’ani Harzallah was apprehended during a counterterrorism operation in the town of Ya’bad, east of Jenin,

Harzallah has twice been imprisoned in Israel, and is suspected of recent terrorist activity, according to the military. During his arrest, Israeli forces seized an M-16 rifle, a military vest and 50,000 shekels ($14,645) “designated for terror activity,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli forces returned fire after coming under attack during this raid as well, the statement added.

No Israeli injuries were reported in either incident.