Hebron in need of heightened security infrastructure in wake of terror wave

The latest wave of terrorism to hit Israel has not spared the Biblical city of Hebron.

Last month, Kiryat Arba resident Ronen Hanania was murdered as he and his son Daniel shopped at a convenience store between Hebron and Kiryat Arba. During the attack, Hebron residents first responder Ofer Ochana and Chief Security Officer Yoni Bleichbard were first on the scene. Ochana was shot twice and remains in the hospital, and Bleichbard’s vehicle was damaged beyond repair, and needs urgent replacement.

To provide for the heightened security needs in Hebron, the Hebron Fund is running an emergency campaign to replace the bullet-ridden security vehicle as well as to protect residents and tourists with advanced security cameras in Hebron, equip civilian first responders, and support IDF soldiers serving in the area. “These are immediate security needs that will have a long-term life-saving impact,” Bleichbard said.

Committed supporters of Hebron have agreed to match all donations made during the initiative, effectively doubling all donations.

The Hebron Fund, founded in 1979 to support Jewish life in Hebron, supports security projects, provides tours and educational tools for visitors, funds cultural events and recreational facilities, and conducts maintenance on the Tombs of the Forefathers and Mothers and other holy sites in the city.

Hebron is the world’s most ancient Jewish city, mentioned in the Bible as the first property purchased by the Biblical Patriarch Abraham in the Land of Israel. Abraham and Sarah and most of the Forefathers and Mothers are buried on the site on which the shrine of the Tomb of the Ancestors, the Ma’arat HaMachpela, still stands today. The city is also considered the home of the oldest continuous Jewish community in the world. In 1929, however, a bloody pogrom carried out by local Arabs forced the Jewish residents of Hebron out of the city.

Only after 1967, when Judea and Samaria were liberated by the Israeli Army, Jews could go back to Hebron and have full access to Ma’arat Hamachpela (Tomb of the Forefathers and Mothers).

Hebron’s Jewish community and visitors to Hebron must remain safe and thwart the new wave of attacks. Join us to secure Hebron now!