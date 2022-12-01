Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Palestinian UN envoy warns of end of two-state solution

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 1, 2022

< 1 min read

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in immediate danger, the PLO’s envoy to the UN warned on Wednesday.

“We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Riyad Mansour said, addressing a plenary session of the General Assembly on the conflict.

“The alternative is what we are living under now—a regime that has combined the evils of colonialism and apartheid,” he said

He said the expected incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be “the most colonial, racist, and extremist government in the history of Israel.”

Mansour also described the mistreatment of Israeli journalists during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a “decisive blow to Israel’s delusions of regional acceptance.”

Share this article

Related articles

Iran blames Israel for Fars News Agency hack

JNS

JNS

Body of Druze teen returned after being kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Palestinian gunmen ‘seize body’ of Israeli teen from Jenin hospital

JNS

JNS

Iran begins enriching uranium to 60% at Fordow nuclear site

JNS

JNS

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .