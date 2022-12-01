Palestinian UN envoy warns of end of two-state solution

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in immediate danger, the PLO’s envoy to the UN warned on Wednesday.

“We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Riyad Mansour said, addressing a plenary session of the General Assembly on the conflict.

“The alternative is what we are living under now—a regime that has combined the evils of colonialism and apartheid,” he said

He said the expected incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be “the most colonial, racist, and extremist government in the history of Israel.”

Mansour also described the mistreatment of Israeli journalists during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a “decisive blow to Israel’s delusions of regional acceptance.”