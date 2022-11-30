Subscribe
WATCH: 75 years since the approval of the UN Partition Plan

November 30, 2022

On November 29th, 1947, the United Nations approved a resolution that adopted the plan for partitioning Eretz Israel. This resolution led, in effect, to the declaration of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948.

“Today we mark the 75th anniversary of the November 29th resolution, one of the few moments in time which embodies generations of hopes and dreams,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted. “This moment always accompanies us as it is not only engraved in our hearts, but also displayed before our eyes here in the Residence of Presidents of Israel.”

