WATCH: Police pursue and neutralize terrorist who ran over soldier

November 29, 2022

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured on Tuesday by a terrorist who ran the woman over before driving off.
Following a brief pursuit, the assailant was shot dead by police.

