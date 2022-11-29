WATCH: Police pursue and neutralize terrorist who ran over soldier

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured on Tuesday by a terrorist who ran the woman over before driving off.
Following a brief pursuit, the assailant was shot dead by police.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured on Tuesday by a terrorist who ran the woman over before driving off.
Following a brief pursuit, the assailant was shot dead by police.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .