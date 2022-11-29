Subscribe
The unique history of the Jerusalem stone

November 29, 2022

In 1923, Aharon Grebelsky arrived in the Land of Israel from Ukraine. A pioneer, he established the first Jewish stone factory in 2,000 years, quarrying and selling the legendary Jerusalem stone.

“He set up his office on Rambam Street, not far from where today stands the Prime Minister’s Residence,” says his grandson Arik Grebelsky, who a century later continues to carry on his legacy.

The term “Jerusalem stone” refers to several types of limestones common in the Jerusalem area and used since ancient times, whose colors include pearl, white, pale pink and cream.

“What is special about this stone is that it is deeply present in Jewish tradition since the days of the Bible,” Grebelsky points out.

Stones were used to erect houses and buildings when King David turned Jerusalem into his capital and to build Solomon’s Holy Temple. Centuries later, the Second Temple and the whole city of Jerusalem were rebuilt and upgraded by King Herod using the Jerusalem stone, before the Romans destroyed the city and its sanctuary in 70 CE.

As the Grebelsky family started to quarry again this valuable material some 2,000 years later, they were soon involved in many unique projects.

“My grandfather’s team was chosen by the Waqf for a project in the Cave of the Patriarchs in 1936, making him the only Jew who would enter its lower part in the twentieth century,” says Arik.

Twenty years later in 1956, the family supplied the stones for some renovation works at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher where according to Christian tradition Jesus is buried.

The Grebelskys have also provided the stones to rebuild two historic synagogues bombed by the Jordanians in 1948, the Hurva and the Tiferet synagogues, as well as the stones for the Western Wall Plaza.

“Many people believe that a stone quarried in Jerusalem brings good luck,” Arik says. “All our stones are quarried in the heart of Jerusalem.”

Authentic stones quarried in Jerusalem can now be purchased in the Israel365 online store.

The stones are available in four different designs: plain or featuring the Tower of David, an ancient coin from the First Jewish Revolt or the Jewish priestly blessing (Birkat Koanim)

Buy your Jerusalem Stone now.

