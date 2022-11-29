Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israeli, US air forces simulate strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.

Genesis

12:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

November 29, 2022

< 1 min read

The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported.

The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.

Advanced fighter jets and refueling tankers from both militaries are participating in the exercises, according to the reports.

A London-based Saudi news site reported in August that Israel and America had simulated air strikes on Iran and the seizure of Iranian warships in the Persian Gulf. It also said Israel had flown aircraft in Iranian airspace in the preceding months.

Iran recently began enriching uranium to 60% at its underground Fordow nuclear site and, as of Oct. 22, had amassed 137 pounds of the substance, more than enough to produce a bomb if enriched to 90%, or weapons-grade.

Share this article

Related articles

Palestinian terror group: Ben-Gvir will ‘suffer the same fate’ as slain Israeli minister

JNS

JNS

David Friedman, Ben Shapiro slam Trump over his dinner with antisemites

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Netanyahu’s Likud reaches coalition deal with Noam Party

JNS

JNS

Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit agree to roles in governing coalition

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .