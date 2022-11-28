David Friedman, Ben Shapiro slam Trump over his dinner with antisemites

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro have criticized former US President Donald Trump for meeting with Kanye West and Nicholas Fuentes last week.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this,” Friedman wrote on Twitter. “Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong.”

West, a rapper and fashion designer who lately has been marred in controversy for repeatedly expressing antisemitic views, revealed that he had dinner at Trump’s residence and resort Mar-a-Lago on Twitter.

Fuente has become a popular face of the far right in the US, promoting Holocaust denial, praising Hitler and opposing women’s right to vote.

“I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright,” Friedman wrote. “This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

In a statement published by Breitbart News, Trump acknowledged that the dinner happened but denied understanding who Fuentes was.

“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” reads the statement.

Earlier this month, Trump officially announced that he is running for president in the 2024 elections. West claimed that during the dinner he offered Trump to become his running mate.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro also denounced Trump’s behavior.

“A good way not to accidentally dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you don’t know is not to dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you do know,” he tweeted.