Canadian opposition leader vows to move embassy to Jerusalem if elected PM

JNS

JNS

November 28, 2022

Canadian Opposition Leader and Conservative Party head Pierre Poilievre vowed on Tuesday to move the Canadian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if he is elected prime minister.

“I announced my recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital [while campaigning] and now, as opposition leader and head of the Conservative Party, I repeat clearly and unambiguously: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and when I am elected prime minister of Canada, I will ensure that our embassy is relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” said Poilievre.

He made the comments to fellow Canadian lawmakers and Israeli diplomats during a gathering on Parliament Hill in Ottawa organized by the Keep Jerusalem–Im Eshkachech group, which educates communities about the centrality of Jerusalem in Jewish life and the importance of maintaining the city united and secure under Israeli sovereignty.

“The purpose of our visit to Canada was precisely this: to hear this clear and official pronouncement from Canadian members of parliament and especially the opposition leader, who will potentially be the next prime minister,” said Keep Jerusalem–Im Eshkachech Founder and chairman Chaim Silberstein. “We intend to develop collaborative relationships with additional international parties on the issue of Jerusalem,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party head Justin Trudeau won a third consecutive term in office in Canada’s Sept. 2021 elections, and currently leads a minority government.

