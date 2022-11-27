Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Israel Police holding intensive searches after Jerusalem bus bombing

Video Manager

Video Manager

November 27, 2022

< 1 min read

After a double terror attack that targeted two bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Israel police have been holding intensive searches from the ground and from the air in the Jerusalem area, looking for those responsible for the attack.

Related articles

Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries

JNS

JNS

Two Americans wounded in Jerusalem terror bombings

JNS

JNS

For founder of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, terror attack on buses in Jerusalem brings back difficult memories

Israel365

Israel365

Shin Bet arrests Gaza resident in connection with bus bombing plot

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .