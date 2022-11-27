Who are the Black Hebrews who marched through Brooklyn chanting “We are the real Jews”?

Hundreds of people identifying as Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in Brooklyn last week. Videos disseminated through social media show the participants marching in purple robes and chanting slogans such as “we are the real Jews” and “Hey Jacob, it is time to wake up.”

In the past few years, the movement has increasingly come under the spotlight, both because several celebrities have publicly associated themselves with its ideology and because its followers have been responsible for several acts of antisemitic violence.

But who are the Black Hebrews and what do they exactly believe?

The origin of the movement

As explained in a report released by George Washington University in September, “the Black Hebrew Israelite movement encompasses a range of religious sub-groups that subscribe to the belief that African Americans are the descendants of Biblical Israelites.”

The idea began to emerge in the 19th century as some enslaved black Americans developed a strong spiritual connection with the biblical story of the enslavement of the Jewish people in Egypt and the Exodus. In 1896, William Saunders Crowdy, a Christian preacher and former slave, founded the Church of God and Saints in Christ, claiming that Black people descended from one of the Ten Lost Tribes exiled from the Land of Israel after the Assyrians conquered the Kingdom of Israel in the eighth century BCE.

In the following years and decades, several houses of worship would be established across the US inspired by the same ideas.

Today the movement includes churches and institutions that adhere to this ideology, some of which go as far as adopting at least some Jewish laws and practices, as well as individuals who identify as Black Hebrew Israelites after coming in contact with its beliefs on the internet.

The “fringe” element

According to the GWU report, while “most BHIs view white Jews as legitimately Jewish; the BHI fringe believes that they are “Edomites” the descendants of the Biblical figure Esau, thus placing them outside of the fold of the Biblical Israelites, who are the descendants of Esau’s brother Jacob) and/or “the synagogue of Satan” (referencing Revelation 3:9).”

The report adds that “the most publicly visible aspects of the BHI movement today are arguably representative of this fringe,” noting that their public demonstrations often include antisemitic statements and Holocaust denial.

Followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites movement have been responsible for several antisemite attacks, including a shooting in a kosher supermarket in New Jersey in 2019 where four people were killed.