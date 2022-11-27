Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries

A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children.

“The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his life, but unfortunately his injuries were critical,” according to a statement from the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, “We share in the family’s deep sorrow and send our condolences.”

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu also offered his condolences, on Twitter: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada….Last week, I visited his devoted family who surrounded him with love, and the doctors who fought valiantly to save his life. I embrace the family at this difficult time. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Israeli-Canadian Aryeh Shechopek, 16, was killed and more than 20 others wounded in the two explosions at bus stops on Wednesday.

The first explosion occurred near the main entrance to the Israeli capital shortly after 7 a.m., and the second followed about 30 minutes later, at the Ramot junction.

Authorities believe that the blasts were two caused by remotely detonated nail-bombs.

Police described the explosives as “high quality,” and suggested an organized terror cell planned and carried out the attack.