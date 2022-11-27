Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Iran blames Israel for Fars News Agency hack

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 27, 2022

< 1 min read

Iran has blamed foreign countries, including Israel, for a cyber attack on its semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, AFP reported on Saturday.

Fars said in a statement posted to Telegram that its website was disrupted on Friday by a “complex hacking and cyberattack operation, and that “removing possible bugs… may cause problems for some agency services for a few days,” according to the report.

Cyber attacks are carried out against Fars “almost daily” by various countries, “including the occupied territories [i.e. Israel],” the statement continued.

Iran International reported on Saturday that a group called Black Reward claimed responsibility for the attack, which allegedly deleted nearly 250 terabytes of data from the Fars servers.

The group also reportedly leaked direct communications between the agency and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as compromising the news agency’s security camera footage.

Related articles

Body of Druze teen returned after being kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Palestinian gunmen ‘seize body’ of Israeli teen from Jenin hospital

JNS

JNS

Iran begins enriching uranium to 60% at Fordow nuclear site

JNS

JNS

As Iran gets closer to a nuclear weapon, what does biblical tradition say about it?

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .