Passenger drones? Israel’s National Drone Initiative enters second phase

JNS

JNS

,

November 25, 2022

Israel’s National Drone Initiative has entered its second stage, involving experiments with long-range aircraft carrying heavy loads, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced on Thursday.

The first stage, conducted in 2020-2022, involved more than 15,000 drone flights in Israeli cities and 18 medical institutions, according to the IAA.

The focus during the initial stage was on security, photography, transportation of medical equipment and the development of regulatory and technological infrastructure. Numerous collaborations with public entities were carried out, including the military, the police and the Tel Aviv Municipality, the IAA said in a statement.

In the second phase, scheduled to begin in January, a number of companies will carry out 24 flights over the following two years with drones carrying heavier loads—including some that in the future will be capable of carrying passengers.

The flights will be carried out under the auspices of the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, the Israel Air Force, the Israel Airports Authority and other relevant regulatory bodies, according to the statement.

