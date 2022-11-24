Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Police investigating ‘all directions’ after possible car-ramming in Beersheva

From there he went up to Be'er Sheva.

Genesis

26:

23

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 24, 2022

2 min read

Police are investigating “all directions” after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Beersheva on Thursday, causing moderate injuries.

The driver, who according to Mako is a resident of the Bedouin town of Rahat, was also injured in the incident, and was evacuated for medical treatment. He was jointly overpowered by civilians and police, and was placed under arrest, according to the report.

The possible terror attack, which occurred on the city’s Ilan Ramon Street, was captured on video.

Israel Police Negev Sub-District Chief Lt. Cmdr. Nitzav Nashon Negler arrived on the scene to oversee the investigation.

The pedestrian was fully conscious after being struck, according to Magen David Adom paramedics.

The incident comes after sixteen-year-old Israeli-Canadian Aryeh Shechopek was killed and more than 20 injured Wednesday morning in two explosions at bus stops located near entrances to Jerusalem.

Security forces are being bolstered throughout the capital, with a specific focus on high-density public areas, according to a police statement. The alert level has been raised across the country, according to a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, the body of a young Israeli man, that was snatched from a Jenin hospital by Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday, has been returned to his family, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Tiran Fero, 17, a member of Israel’s Druze community, entered Jenin via the Gilboa crossing on Tuesday together with a friend to get his car repaired. He was severely injured in a car accident and hospitalized in Jenin, where he underwent surgery. According to the IDF, he died of his injuries soon afterwards.

Some time afterwards, dozens of Palestinian gunmen stormed the hospital, seizing the body and issuing demands for the release of bodies of terrorists. According to Israeli media reports, the gunmen believed that Fero was an Israeli soldier.

Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual head of the Druze Israeli community, contradicted the IDF’s version of events, stating that the youth had still been alive when he was taken.

Fero’s funeral is scheduled to be held at Daliat al-Karmel, his native city, on Thursday afternoon.

Related articles

WATCH: Bomb goes off at bus station in Jerusalem

Video Manager

Video Manager

Christians are attacked in Bethlehem. A rabbi calls on Israel to intervene

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat

JNS

JNS

Three fathers leaving 11 orphans: Who were the victims of the Ariel terror attack

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .