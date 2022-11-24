LISTEN: Pesach Wolicki on what he is thankful for on Thanksgiving  

Subscribe
Pesach Wolicki on what he is thankful for on Thanksgiving  

November 24, 2022

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki grew up in Canada, where Thanksgiving is not celebrated to the extent of American Thanksgiving. However, his thoughts on the holiday have changed over the years.
 
“As the years have gone on, and I’ve appreciated what Thanksgiving is, I found it to be a very, very meaningful day,” he says. “Thanksgiving is a day that is simply meant to thank God for the blessing of the United States of America.”

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki serves as Executive Director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation, and he is cohost of the Shoulder to Shoulder podcast.

