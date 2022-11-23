Subscribe
WATCH: Bomb goes off at bus station in Jerusalem

November 23, 2022

A few minutes after 7 a bomb went off at a bus station at the entrance of Jerusalem, killing one and injuring at least 15. A second explosion at a different bus stop in Ramot rocked the city just a few minutes later.

