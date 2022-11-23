Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for his Aug. 16 remarks downplaying the Holocaust, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday.

In a two-page letter made available to the German daily, the public prosecutor’s office said it would not investigate Abbas despite a complaint from Berlin’s Mike Delberg, himself a grandson of Holocaust survivors.

According to the public prosecutor, “There are ‘insufficient indications’ for criminal liability under Section 130 (approval, denial and trivialization of Nazi crimes).”

Abbas’s sole aim was “to highlight what he believed to be the crimes committed by the Israeli army and to point out their injustice, while attempting a historically extremely inappropriate comparison,” it continued.

Trivializing the Holocaust is a punishable offense in Germany.