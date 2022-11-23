Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.

Isaiah

40:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

November 23, 2022

< 1 min read

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for his Aug. 16 remarks downplaying the Holocaust, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday.

In a two-page letter made available to the German daily, the public prosecutor’s office said it would not investigate Abbas despite a complaint from Berlin’s Mike Delberg, himself a grandson of Holocaust survivors.

According to the public prosecutor, “There are ‘insufficient indications’ for criminal liability under Section 130 (approval, denial and trivialization of Nazi crimes).”

Abbas’s sole aim was “to highlight what he believed to be the crimes committed by the Israeli army and to point out their injustice, while attempting a historically extremely inappropriate comparison,” it continued.

Trivializing the Holocaust is a punishable offense in Germany.

Related articles

Two men arrested in NYC for plotting attack on Jewish targets identified

JNS

JNS

CNN Silent on Producer Who Declared Himself Supporter of ‘#TeamHitler’

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Memorabilia collector to display items from Jewish athletes during the Holocaust

JNS

JNS

Current, former US ambassadors to lead March of the Living in bipartisan statement against antisemitism

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .