Biden upgrades US-Palestinian relations with creation of special post

The Biden administration has appointed a Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, in a move meant to upgrade relations with the Palestinians, Axios reported on Tuesday.

“The Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with Ambassador [Thomas] Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues,” said a State Department official, according to the report.

The position will be filled by Hady Amr, who has served for two years as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

The State Department notified both the outgoing Israeli government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the incoming government led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, the U.S. official said.

This is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington, D.C.-based position at the State Department focused solely on Palestinian affairs, according to the report.