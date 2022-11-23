BREAKING NEWS: Two Explosions in Jerusalem; At least ten wounded

An explosion was reported Wednesday morning at a bus stop on Weizman Boulevard in western Jerusalem near the central bus station. At least seven people were injured in the explosion, including one in critical condition and two more in serious condition.

“At 7:06 a.m., MDA’s Jerusalem district 101 call center received a report of multiple injuries as a result of an explosion next to a bus stop on Sha’arei Yerushalayim Street in Jerusalem,” MDA reported.

“MDA paramedics are on the scene providing medical treatment to seven injured people, including one in serious condition and one in critical condition.”

Spokespersons of the Ihud Hatzala – Jerusalem District: The medical teams of the Ihud Hatzala provided first aid to a mortally wounded person and nine moderately to severely and lightly injured at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Yosef Gabbai, a medic from Ihud Hatzala, who arrived first to give them first aid at the scene, said*: “I was standing at a traffic light and heard the explosion at the bus stop. I arrived at the scene within a few seconds and encountered a young man who was mortally wounded. I began to give him first aid while I asked the Ihud Hatzala headquarters to call Clal to the scene The emergency forces. During the treatment, a number of other wounded people came to me who were conscious and suffered bruises and injuries in moderate to severe and light conditions.” Michael Groscott, another medic of the Rescue Union, said: “I arrived at the scene to help the victims. After the initial aid we gave them at the scene of the incident, they were referred to the Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals suffering from cuts, injuries, and lacerations. Also, the resilience unit of the Rescue Union gave Assistance to reduce the number of victims of anxiety”.

Scene of explosion (Photo courtesy United Hatzalah)

The attack at the entrance to Jerusalem was apparently carried out by a suspect who arrived on an electric bicycle, put down the bomb, and ran away.

Following the incident at the entrance to Jerusalem, a second explosion took place at a bus stop near the Ramot junction.

Scene of explosion (Photo courtesy United Hatzalah)

Hadassah Medical Center reported that from the incident in the Ramot neighborhood, three minor injury victims were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus; 12 years old, 32 years old, and about 50 years old.

United Hatzalah EMTs Dani Shmueli and Yossi Eisenstein relayed: “While driving in the area on our emergency ‘ambucycles’ we heard the explosion which happened at a bus station. We arrived within mere seconds at the scene and provided assistance to three people who sustained light injuries from shrapnel. A United Hatzalah ambulance evacuated one of the injured to the hospital. United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has also been dispatched and is treating numerous eyewitnesses for emotional and psychological shock.”

At Ramot, the explosion was the result of a booby-trapped scooter left near the bus stop.

Jerusalem bus stop blast: 5 people reported wounded, 2 in critical and serious condition, 3 in light condition ⚠️ WARNING: Sensitive content pic.twitter.com/9dGL0vtw5O — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 23, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are reported.