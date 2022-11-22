Subscribe
WATCH: IDF soldiers carry out anti-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria

November 22, 2022

Israeli soldiers conducted a military operation to arrest 16 wanted individuals in several locations around Judea and Samaria during the night between Monday and Tuesday. The action was part of the anti-terrorism Operation “Breaking the Wave.”

