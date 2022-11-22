WATCH: IDF soldiers carry out anti-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria

Israeli soldiers conducted a military operation to arrest 16 wanted individuals in several locations around Judea and Samaria during the night between Monday and Tuesday. The action was part of the anti-terrorism Operation “Breaking the Wave.”

"שובר גלים"



לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 16 מבוקשים ובמספר מוקדים באוגדת יהודה ושומרון, בין היתר בכפרים ענזה, אל יאמון, דוחא, סילת אל חרתיה, חיזמא ודיר אבו משעל >> pic.twitter.com/S2nu8QXYaq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 22, 2022