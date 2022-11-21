NASA warns asteroid could impact the Earth in five months

According to NASA’s calculations, asteroid 2005 ED224 could impact the Earth on March 11, 2023. It is estimated to be 54-meters in diameter and normally, an asteroid this size would burn up or explode in the atmosphere. But ED 224 is traveling at 61,000mph and if it maintains this speed, the asteroid could penetrate the atmosphere and reach the ground.

Such an impact would create a crater 1,000 meters wide and release enough explosive energy to destroy an entire city.

If ED 224 misses in March, it is still on track to have four more potential impacts in 2028, 2029, 2030, and 2064. Though it only has a 1 in 500,000 chance of impact, ED 224 has been listed in NASA’s Sentry Earth impact monitoring database that tracks all known asteroids possessing even a slim chance of Earth collisions. To date, NASA has tracked only an estimated 40% of the larger asteroids and there have been several cases in which an undetected asteroid impacted Earth.

Astronomers consider a near-Earth object a threat if it will come within 4.6 million miles of the planet and is at least 460 feet in diameter. Larger objects – 0.6 miles (1 km) or more – could have global effects and even cause mass extinctions.

In order to safeguard the planet, NASA carried out its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission in which the spacecraft smashed into a 170-meter asteroid in the hopes of deflecting it into a different trajectory, steering it away from the Earth’s orbital path. After a ten-month journey, the NASA craft smashed into the asteroid, on September 26, the holiday of Rosh Hashana.

The appearance of a bright star is described in the Bible as a sign presaging the arrival of the Messiah, as explained by the renowned medieval scholar Maimonides who described the prophecy of Balaam in the Bible as referring to astronomical phenomena presaging the Messiah.

What I see for them is not yet; what I behold will not be soon: A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17

Jewish sources describe a star that will appear in the end of days, wreaking havoc but not destroying the world, what many refer to as Nibiru.

“Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke;” Joel 3:3

The Zohar, the basis of Jewish esoteric learning, describes the Star of Jacob in great detail.

“After forty days, when the pillar rises from earth to heaven in the eyes of the whole world and the Messiah has appeared, a star will rise up on the east, blazing in all colors, and seven other stars will surround that star. And they will wage war on it.”