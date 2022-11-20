Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Two men arrested in NYC for plotting attack on Jewish targets identified

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 20, 2022

< 1 min read

The two men arrested on Friday for allegedly plotting to attack Jewish targets in New York City were identified on Saturday as Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, CBS News reported.

The two were taken into custody at Penn Station at around 11:30 p.m. EST on Friday, after a bulletin was issued by law enforcement agencies seeking to question them.

They were reportedly armed with a large hunting knife at the time of their arrest. Authorities later seized a handgun and 30-round magazine, and confiscated a Nazi armband.

Brown and Mahrer had threatened on social media last week to target synagogues.

“Close coordination among American Jewish security organizations … and federal law enforcement partners potentially disrupted a significant and likely lethal attack targeting the Jewish community in New York,” said a joint statement released by the Community Security Service, the Community Security Initiative and the Anti-Defamation League.

“We are thankful for the work of the NYPD, FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force and MTA Police. As always, we ask the community to remain vigilant, but no further immediate community actions are needed at this time,” the statement continued.

Related articles

CNN Silent on Producer Who Declared Himself Supporter of ‘#TeamHitler’

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Christian student leaders meet with Tree of Life community

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

At Texas Gathering, Christian Students Confront Antisemitism on US Campuses

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Report: Kanye West wanted to name album after Hitler

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .