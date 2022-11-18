Subscribe
‘Naval Iron Dome’ successfully tested in final stage before becoming operational

Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare;

Psalms

144:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 18, 2022

< 1 min read

Israel’s Navy and Defense Ministry as well as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a C-Dome system advanced interception test, the IDF announced on Thursday, marking a significant step toward introducing the naval version of the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The C-Dome is a more advanced version of the Iron Dome aerial defense system controlled by the Missile Ship INS Oz, a Saar 6-class corvette. The system was installed on the INS Oz corvette as part of the interception test, the second of four advanced missile corvettes received by the Israeli Navy in the last two years.

In addition to simulations of real-world threats, the test included the system successfully detecting and intercepting targets in difficult scenarios.

The C-Dome system significantly adds to the Israeli Navy’s defense capabilities in various missions, including the protection of strategic assets like the exclusive economic zone in its coastal waters as well as the maintenance of Israel’s regional maritime superiority.

“The operationalization of the C-Dome system is a significant milestone for the State of Israel’s naval defense capabilities,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

