Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday.

Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.

His comments come as the 35-nation board of governors of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog reportedly passed a resolution Thursday ordering Iran to cooperate immediately with the agency’s investigation into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites.

Gantz also thanked Austin for his commitment to deepening U.S.-Israel defense cooperation, and for “his personal contribution as well as the commitment of the U.S. administration to the security of the State of Israel and to the bond between the countries—a bond based first on shared values as well as on common interests,” according to the statement.