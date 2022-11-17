Three antiquity looters caught in the Negev while searching for ‘hidden treasure’

Three antiquity looters were caught by the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Theft Prevention Unit as they were digging in an archaeological site near the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev, the IAA announced on Thursday.

The looters targeted the archaeological site of Horvat Maaravim, which presents remains from the Roman, Byzantine, Early Islamic, and Ottoman periods, including a well in use during the latter. According to the IAA, the three might have been looking for a hidden treasure that a Bedouin myth suggests was buried in the well.

“It must be absolutely clear to the public that rumors of hidden treasures have no archaeological or historical basis,” said Amir Ganor, Director of the IAA Antiquities Theft Prevention Unit. “No treasure has been discovered to date, but irreparable damage has been done to the archaeological sites, undermining the possibility to reconstruct the history of all the peoples of this country.”

The looters were arrested with the assistance of Border Patrol Police and the security staff of the Rahat municipality. They are all young men in their twenties, and one of them was already sentenced to half a year of imprisonment and a fine of 30,000 shekels after a similar offense in 2020.

“After the summer heat, we witness an increase in antiquity robbing activities,” said IAA Director, Eli Escusido, “The Israel Antiquities Authority is busy combatting the phenomenon of antiquity theft day and night. The looters are motivated by money greed, and they rip the finds from their archaeological context, thus damaging the country’s heritage.”