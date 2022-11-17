Subscribe
Study The Bible
Iran’s nuclear chief refuses to cooperate with IAEA

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 17, 2022

< 1 min read

Iran said on Wednesday that it would reject a draft resolution proposed by Western nations urging Tehran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami said Iran rejects the IAEA board of governors’ draft resolution because even its authors are aware that its allegations against Tehran are false, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

The resolution was submitted to the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday, according to diplomats from the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

The draft text seen by AFP stated that it was “essential and urgent” for Iran to “act to fulfill its legal obligations.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, tweeted on Wednesday that he hoped a meeting with Iran later this month to resolve an impasse over traces of uranium found at undeclared sites would go ahead as scheduled.

“I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place,” Grossi wrote.

