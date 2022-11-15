Site logo
Ayala Ben Gvir attends wives’ meeting in fancy hotel carrying her gun

November 15, 2022

Ayala Ben Gvir, wife of far-right Otzmah Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir, attended a meeting organized by Sara Netanyahu at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem carrying her gun.

Sara Netanyahu organized the “team building” event on Monday for the wives of party leaders who support her husband as prime minister and are expected to be part of the incoming coalition. In attendance were also Yaffa Deri, Galit Maoz and Rivka Goldknopf, wives of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, Noam leader Avi Maoz and Aguday Yisrael chief Moshe Goldknopf. The spouses of Degel HaTorah leader Moshe Gafni and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich did not take part in the meeting.

When the picture of the five women started to circulate, reporters and social media users spotted the pistol in the waistband of Ben Gvir’s skirt. The image soon went viral, with many criticizing her.

“I live in Hebron, I am a mother to six sweet children and I drive on terror-stricken roads,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am also married to the most threatened man in the country. I have a gun. Deal with it.”

Her husband Itamar also carries a gun and in the past few months, he was under the spotlight for brandishing his pistol against an Arab parking attendant in Tel Aviv and Arab residents of the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Otzma Yehudit and Noam ran for the Knesset under the symbol of the Religious Zionist Party. The group won a record number of 14 seats, becoming the third largest party after Likud (32) and Yesh Atid (24).

