BREAKING NEWS: One Israeli Killed and Two Seriously Wounded in Palestinian Stabbing Attack [WATCH]

Three Israelis were seriously wounded by a Palestinian in a stabbing attack in the industrial park adjacent to the city of Ariel in Samaria at around 9:20. A man in his forties appeared to be critically wounded, another man in his forties was seriously wounded, and a third man about 35 years old was moderately wounded.

There are conflicting reports as to the number of terrorists with some reports claiming a single terrorist while others claim there were two. According to initial reports, one terrorist stabbed the security guard and was neutralized at the scene. A second terrorist ran to a nearby gas station and stabbed two more people. He hijacked a vehicle and fled west to Highway 5, crashed into eight vehicles, then came out with a knife to continue his stabbing spree where he was shot dead. Security forces are searching the area.

It is about several scenes, it started as a stabbing and the theft of the car of civilian, continued to the intersection where he carried out a run-over attack. He was killed there There are 3 severely wounded civilians from stabbing, and getting treatment. pic.twitter.com/KCSw6abgAy — Adam Albilya (@AdamAlbilya) November 15, 2022

Three were injured in several scenes in a stabbing attack in Ariel One terrorist was neutralized. pic.twitter.com/Dz170tsePf — Adam Albilya (@AdamAlbilya) November 15, 2022

There are reports that one person was killed in a car crash caused by the terrorist. There are also reports that a second terrorist was neutralized.

Unfortunately, in a crash caused by the terrorist, there is a fatally injured person pic.twitter.com/6d38ePvrqU — Adam Albilya (@AdamAlbilya) November 15, 2022

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Daniel Cohen, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found that the incident had transpired in two different locations.

“Overall, there are four people who were injured, three of whom are in serious condition. Together with other EMS personnel, I provided emergency medical treatment to the injured at both scenes prior to their being transported to the hospital.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.