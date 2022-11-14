Site logo
Subscribe
Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz
Pastor Trey Graham
Rabbi Pesach Wolicki
Rabbi Tuly Weisz
The Israel Guys
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

High Court to rule on Arab claims over Eitam Hill in Judea

All the people at the gate and the elders answered, “We are. May Hashem make the woman who is coming into your house like Rachel and Leah, both of whom built up the House of Yisrael! Prosper in Efrat and perpetuate your name in Beit Lechem!

Ruth

4:

11

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

November 14, 2022

2 min read

On Monday, the High Court of Justice was scheduled to hear a petition submitted by the far-left NGO Peace Now, arguing that Israel’s land allocation policy in Judea and Samaria is discriminatory. The petition focuses on Givat Eitam (Eitam Hills) in the city of Efrat in Judea. Referred to as the “E2 project”, 7,000  apartment units are planned to be built on the 306-acre plot of land, doubling the population of Efrat which now has about 11,500 residents. 

Peace Now claims to be filing the petition on behalf of more than a dozen Arab residents of Bethlehem. In the petition, Peace Now is demanding land allocation for Palestinian construction in the area in which Efrat’s Givat Eitam neighborhood is planned to be built. Unlike many of its other claims brought against construction by Jews, this petition does not state previous ownership by Arabs as Givat Eitam is state land. The petition rather argues that Israeli construction will infringe on future construction by Arabs. It claims that Israel’s policy of land allocation discriminates against Palestinians.

“The decision to allocate the A-Nakhla lands for the purpose of expanding the Efrat settlement is illegal, immoral, and immeasurable in a way that screams to the heavens,” said Peace Now. 

“The implementation of this plan will severely harm not only the Palestinian landowners and the ability to develop the Bethlehem area, but also the ability to reach a future peace agreement and territorial succession for a future Palestinian state,” it further said. “This decision should be removed from the world and the land should be allocated for Palestinian development in the area. We will fight so that the High Court judges do justice.”

Regavim, an NGO that monitors illegal construction in Judea and Samaria, emphasized that the land in question is defined in Oslo Accords as Area C and is therefore intended for settlement by Israelis.

Despite the agreement signed with the Palestinian Authority in 1993, Palestinians and groups such as Peace Now claim that Area C should be part of the final borders of a Palestinian state.

Avraham Binyamin, Director of Regavim’s Policy and Parliamentary Affairs Division reacted strongly to the petition.

“This petition is simply ludicrous. It ignores the reality on the ground – a reality in which Areas A and B, 40% of Judea and Samaria, are under full Palestinian Authority jurisdiction – but some 70% of the land in those areas is completely undeveloped, and remains available for Palestinian construction,” Binyamin said. “There is absolutely no justification for allocating even one centimeter of land in Area C for Palestinian use – particularly since this area is already suffering from an intensive program of illegal annexation by the PA.”

Binyamin noted that there is no corresponding Israeli construction in Areas A and B which, according to the Oslo Accords, is under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction. 

“We might well imagine what would happen if Israelis demanded that the Palestinian Authority allocate land for Jewish construction,” he said. “The claim of discriminatory land allocation policy is absolutely ridiculous.”Efrat was established in 1983 about 7 miles south of Jerusalem. It is mentioned in the Bible several times, most notably in connection with Ruth collecting gleanings from the field of Boaz (Ruth 4:11).

Related articles

UN wants the ICC to charge Israel with “Illegally Occupying Palestine.” Some Experts Disagree

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

A Yeshiva-Ranch in the Judean Hills

David Sidman

David Sidman

MKs shot at while visiting Tomb of Yosef, Palestinian Terrorist killed

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .