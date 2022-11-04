Rocket sirens blare in communities near Gaza

Share this article











Rocket alerts blared around 9 p.m. Thursday in three kibbutzim situated near Gaza: Kissufim, Ein Hashlosha and Nirim.

Three rockets launched fell short and landed in the Gaza Strip and were the first since “Operation Breaking Dawn” on August 5-7, when terrorists fired approximately 1,100 rockets towards Israel.

Residents said they heard explosions, though no one was harmed.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, saying it came in response to the Israel Defense Forces’ killing of a senior member of its armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, in Jenin in Samaria earlier in the day.

The IDF confirmed that rockets were indeed fired and said the attacks were under investigation.