Teenage Israeli girl shot in the head in Kiryat Arba

View of Hebron from the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, in the West Bank. September 11, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90

A teenage Israeli girl was shot in the town of Kiryat Arba in Judea on Thursday, the Times of Israel reports.

The girl, 13, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem and reportedly remains unconscious.

The hospital said that she suffered a head wound in the shooting.

It is currently unclear whether the incident was a terror attack.

The IDF is conducting a search of the surrounding area, but has not made a formal statement as to the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Kiryat Arba community stated that there is often random gunfire from the nearby city of Hebron and added, “We demand that security forces carry out scans and find the source of the shooting.”