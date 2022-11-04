How were the 2022 Israeli elections different from the previous four?

Share this article











How were these elections in Israel different from the previous four?

To answer this question, in this week’s post-election “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick is joined by her old friend and erstwhile co-host, author and columnist Gadi Taub.

Glick and Taub look at the election’s results and compare them with the outcome of the previous round, that led to the establishment of the outgoing left-Islamic Brotherhood government last June.

The two consider the election from the perspective of the formation of the party lists. They also discuss the diminishing influence of the leftist media, the public reaction to the government’s policies and the disintegration of the criminal charges that forced Netanyahu out of power.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3km-lf81-YI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

New challenges

Towards the end of the episode, Glick and Taub move to the main challenges facing the incoming Netanyahu administration in terms of institutional reform and policy towards Iran.

