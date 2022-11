Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony honors medical workers and hospitals for their fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in Jerusalem, on June 6, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition emerged as the clear winner of the Israeli elections. Netanyahu’s Likud received over one million votes, making it the largest party in Israel. Overall, Likud won 31 of the 120 Knesset seats.

Watch as he thanks his supporters.