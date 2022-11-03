Two wounded in terrorist attack near Temple Mount; assailant shot

View of the Dome of the Rock and the Temple Mount and israeli flags in Jerusalem's Old City, from the Mount of Olives, on May 03, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Share this article











Two people were wounded in a terrorist attack near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.

One man sustained minor stab wounds to his lower body and was treated at the scene, while another was hit by crossfire and evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom.

The terrorist, a Palestinian, was shot by security personnel, according to the reports.

On Wednesday morning, an Israel Defense Forces officer in his 20s was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Maccabim Checkpoint near Modi’in. The assailant rammed his vehicle into the soldier before getting out and attempting to hit him with an axe.

On Sunday, five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terror attack at two locations in the Jordan Valley, south of Jericho.