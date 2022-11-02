Israel Elections 2022: Netanyahu’s bloc on course for decisive victory with over 70% of votes counted

Head of the Likud party MK Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

With 3,451,440 votes officially counted, or more than 70% of the total ballots cast in Israel’s elections on Tuesday, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc looks primed for a decisive victory.

According to Central Elections Committee figures released on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu’s bloc will pick up 67 seats, though this number will likely change as more ballots are processed.

The results thus far confirm exit polls, which predicted Netanyahu’s return to the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the exit polls on all three major Israeli channels, Netanyahu will be able to form a governing coalition of at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Notably, the far-left Meretz Party is currently sit below the minimum 3.25% electoral threshold to enter the next parliament.

Netanyahu early on Wednesday hailed his bloc’s apparent victory and thanked his supporters for their “magnificent expression of faith.”

“It’s become clear once again that the Likud is the largest party in Israel, above all the other parties by a wide margin,” the opposition leader said.

The nation, he continued, “wants another way. It wants security. It wants to lower the cost of living. It wants strength. It doesn’t want shame. It doesn’t want to lower its head. It wants an upright stance. It wants political understanding, but with firmness.”

He added: “You know what else it wants? To return the national pride that was taken from us. And this we’ll bring as well.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will designate a candidate to form a government by Nov. 8, and that candidate will almost certainly be Netanyahu.

The Likud leader, who served in the role from 1996-1999 and again from 2009-2021, will then have four weeks to form a coalition, with the possibility of a two-week extension.