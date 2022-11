Share this article











Israelis cast their ballots for the fifth time in three and a half years on Tuesday. Watch now for full election coverage with CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief of Jewish News Syndicate Alex Traiman in partnership with Israel365 and ILTV.

While the polls are open until 10 p.m., the turnout is already projected to be the highest in several years. At 6, 57.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, over five points more than in 2021.