WATCH: Israeli President Isaac Herzog calls on Israeli citizens to get out and vote

Share this article











On Tuesday, Israeli citizens cast their ballots in the elections for the 25th Knesset. Some 6.8 citizens were eligible to vote and as of 2 p.m., the turnout stood at 38.9%, the highest since 1999.

“Israel is a true democracy,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog as he voted in Jerusalem in the morning. “Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices. We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right.”

Herzog also called on all citizens to go out and vote.