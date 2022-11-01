Hundreds of Jews visit Temple Mount on election day

View of the Dome of the Rock and the Temple Mount and israeli flags in Jerusalem's Old City, from the Mount of Olives, on May 03, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Share this article











Twice the number of Jews visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on election day this year compared to last year, the Temple Mount Administration reported on Tuesday afternoon.

“The visitors said they took advantage of the election day vacation to go up and visit the site where the House of God stood,” the administration said in a statement. “It reminds them of how fortunate they are to be in a Jewish state, voting for a Jewish government.”

Nearly 300 Jews had already visited the mount by 10:30 a.m., the administration said.

Visits to the Temple Mount by Jews have been on the rise over the past year in general.

Some 47,988 Jews visited the Mount last year, in Hebrew year 5782—a 94% increase over the year before.