Victim of Palestinian terrorism laid to rest

Ronen Hanania, who was shot and killed by a Palestinian terrorist on Saturday night, was laid to rest at Har Hamenuhot Cemetery in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Hanania was 49 years old.

“My dear husband was such a good person who enjoyed helping others. Everyone loved him, everyone,” his widow, Merav, said at the funeral. “He was such a good person to me and my son. I can’t accept it, I have nothing else in this life, only my son. Thank God, at least he was saved. I have nothing. I’m worth nothing. My husband will live on, he won’t leave me. His birthday is on Wednesday, we’ll always be together.”

“Thank God 100 times that my son was saved,” Merav said.

Of her husband’s death, she said, “I am not angry at God, but it’s hard to accept… still, my husband will always be with me.”

His son, Daniel, who watched his father die and was wounded in the attack, also eulogized his father.

“I love you very much,” Daniel said “You were with me the whole way, all the time, even in the last moments of your life.”

“My dear father, I don’t believe that I am in this situation,” he said. “God made a miracle and left me alive. Dad, you died while doing God’s work and I will keep living while doing God’s work,” he said. “I call on the Israeli government to do everything to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Hebrew-language Ynet News site reported that the family requested that no government officials attend the funeral. Despite this statement, Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, and representatives from Likud and Shas attended and even eulogized the deceased at the behest of the family. Ben Gvir lives in Hebron near the scene of the terrorist attack.

“For 2,000 years, Jews everywhere prayed for the same thing. For 2,000 years, year after year, for the next year in Jerusalem. And we’re part of the generation that made that dream come true. We’re living the dream Jews dreamed of for 2,000 years,” said MK Amir Ohana of Likud, during the funeral.

“But this dream comes with a price, a heavy price. And today, we’re paying that price. Ronen, Jews dreamed about Jerusalem for 2,000 years. May you rest forever in Jerusalem,” Ohana added.

Three other people were wounded in the attack. One of them, a medic, was wounded seriously. A Palestinian man was among the injured.

On Sunday morning, the IDF measure the terrorist’s house in preparation for destroying it. The terrorist’s brother was serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison before being freed and deported to the Gaza Strip in the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap deal in 2011.

Arabs in Hebron celebrated the attack with fireworks.