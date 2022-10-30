Car-ramming injures 5 IDF soldiers; terrorist shot

Share this article











Five Israeli soldiers in their 20s were wounded in a car-ramming terror attack in the Jordan Valley, south of Jericho, on Sunday.

The terrorist injured four of his victims at the Nabi Musa Junction and then drove to the nearby Almog Junction where he drove his vehicle into a young woman, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

Video footage posted on social media shows an Israel Police officer and a civilian catching up with the attacker within seconds of the second attack and shooting him, wounding him seriously.

The IDF said in a statement that “an assailant accelerated his vehicle toward IDF soldiers who were at a bus station adjacent to the Nabi Musa Junction. The assailant continued to an area adjacent to the Almog Junction and accelerated his vehicle towards other IDF soldiers. Soldiers in the area fired toward the assailant who attempted to flee the scene. A police officer and a civilian who were at the scene responded with live fire towards the assailant and neutralized him.”

According to an initial report by Magen David Adom Paramedics, the attack left five Israelis injured but fully conscious, with one person classed as being in moderate condition with head injuries and others lightly injured.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Israeli killed by a Palestinian terrorist on Saturday night at the entrance to Kiryat Arba has been identified as Ronen Hanania, 50.

The mass shooting was perpetrated by Muhammad al-Jabari, reportedly a member of a new terrorist faction affiliated with Hamas. He was shot dead by security forces.

Israeli troops detained Jabari’s brother early Sunday morning over his suspected involvement in the attack, the IDF said.