WATCH: Palestinians in Hebron celebrate Kiryat Arba terror attack

Medics wheel into the emergency room wounded Israeli men from the shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, at the Hadassa Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem, on October 29, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Share this article











On Saturday night, a Palestinian terrorist identified as Muhammad al-Jabari by the Israeli security forces killed one Israeli and injured another three people, one of them critically, in Kiryat Arba. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Ronen Hanania, a father of three. His son was also injured in the attack, while another of the wounded is a Magen David paramedic.

In the nearby Hebron, Palestinians celebrated the terror attack with fireworks.