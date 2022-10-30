WATCH: Palestinians in Hebron celebrate Kiryat Arba terror attack

On Saturday night, a Palestinian terrorist identified as Muhammad al-Jabari by the Israeli security forces killed one Israeli and injured another three people, one of them critically, in Kiryat Arba. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Ronen Hanania, a father of three. His son was also injured in the attack, while another of the wounded is a Magen David paramedic.
In the nearby Hebron, Palestinians celebrated the terror attack with fireworks.
Palestinians celebrate the terror attack in which one Jewish man was MURDERED, and five were injured in Kiryat Arba in the heartland of Israel tonight.
These are not partners for peace; these are bloodthirsty enemies. They have no future. pic.twitter.com/8yFGiCxYTb
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 29, 2022