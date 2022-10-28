Tel Aviv University Students Rally in Support of Lion’s Den Terrorists

Share this article











On Thursday morning (27/10/2022), a demonstration of support was held in solidarity with five Palestinian terrorists who were killed in Nablus (Shechem) in an IDF operation on Monday night. The demonstration was held at the entrance to Tel Aviv University and was led by students associated with Hadash, an Arab political party in the Knesset.

One of the terrorists killed in Monday’s operation was Wadi al-Houh, a founding member of the terrorist group. The IDF also destroyed an explosives factory in the raid.

During the demonstration, the students chanted in favor of the terrorists, the “martyrs”, and the intifada:

“From you came the decision – intifada and victory,” the students chanted. “Oh, mother of the martyr, rejoice, all the Shabab are your sons. Oh, mother of the prisoner, be happy, death is better than humiliation. Martyr, rest, we continue the struggle… unity with Palestine in the return of all refugees, unity with Palestine in removing all the occupiers.”

The chants were recorded by Im Tirtzu, a zionist activit group, Zionist group, who came to protest the demonstration of support for terrorism in the middle of a state-funded university in Tel Aviv.

The Lion’s Den (Arīn al-ʾUsud) terrorist group was founded in August and is based in Shechem. The terrorists share videos of their attacks on Telegram and have more than 130,000 followers.

Due to Palestinian groups like this, 2022 is the most violent year for terrorism in Judea and Samaria since 2015, mostly focused on Shechem and Jenin. The IDF has been carrying out Operation Breakwater in an effort to prevent terrorists from carrying out attacks against Israelis.

The protest in Tel Aviv came two days after MK Aida Touma-Suleiman of Hadash-Ta’al posted her support for the slain Palestinians on Facebook. “Nablus bids farewell to its martyrs today,” she wrote in Arabic. “Today our Palestinian people bid farewell to their martyrs. The more the occupation increases its crimes, the more resistance escalates. A basic lesson in the history of nations.”

Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit leader Bezalel Smotrich said Israel “cannot fight terror if you establish a government with terror supporters!”

Shai Rosengarten, Director of Activism in the ‘Im Tirtzu’ movement said: “The fact that at the entrance to Tel Aviv University chants of martyrs and intifada are heard, and the president of the university does not even bother to leave his office and remove the protesters is a sign of weakness and a shameful surrender to terrorism. If someone makes a mess in front of your house do you say you are not responsible for the entrance? The entrance to Tel Aviv University has become like a terrorist demonstration in the middle of Jenin. Tel Aviv University students deserve a president who will make sure to keep them safe. How can you study in class next to those who say, “we will continue the martyr’s struggle”? What’s going on here?”.

Four terrorists from the terrorist organization, including Mahmoud al-Bana, a top commander within the group, turned themselves over to Palestinian security forces in Shechem on Wednesday night in an effort to avoid being captured or killed by the IDF.

